Joell Ortiz & Kxng Crooked “Look Mama,” Kehlani “Everything” & More | Daily Visuals 5.10.22

Joell Ortiz and Kxng Crooked might be doing this Hip-Hop sh*t for the hardcore heads, but that doesn’t mean they can’t take a minute to pay homage to the mama’s of the world.

In this Mother’s Day visuals to “Look Mama,” JO and KC take a backseat and showcase the various celebrity mother’s we’ve grown to know and love over our lifetimes including OG Aunt Viv (Janet Hubert), Clair Huxtable (Phylicia Rashard), and Afeni Shakur amongst many others. It was pretty dope.

Elsewhere Kehlani has no problem kicking it with the homies and in her clip to “Everything” she sits on the curb while her peoples play dice behind her before heading off into the night to politic in front of the bodega.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Philthy Rich, Bruse Wane, and more.

JOELL ORTIZ & KXNG CROOKED – “LOOK MAMA”

KEHLANI – “EVERYTHING”

PHILTHY RICH – “ROLLS TRUCK”

BRUSE WANE – “PARADIGM SHIFT”

COURTNEY BELL – “INTROSPECTION”

PAYROLL GIOVANNI – “ROSARY”

YUNG CATCH – “RUN IT UP PT. 2”

FBG CASH – “YB FLOW”

23PEEZY FT. DAYDEEZ – “SIGHT TO SEE”

ROY WOODS – “INSECURE”

LIL PETE – “LETTER 2 THE STREETS”