Vic Mensa & Chance The Rapper “Wraith,” Ne-Yo “Don’t Love Me” & More | Daily Visuals 5.16.22

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve heard from Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa, much less on the same track, but today the two Chicagoans reunite for the love of the game and of course the Windy City.

In their visuals to “Wraith,” Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper kick it from the recording studio to an department store where they convince an employee to turn up with them while they record this video. Hopefully he didn’t get into trouble for participating in the visual.

On the R&B side, Ne-Yo comes out of hibernation to drop some new baby makin’ music and in his black-and-white clip to “Don’t Love Me” shows that even relationships that look great on the surface also deal with some kind of struggle underneath it all.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Moneybagg Yo featuring Kodak Black, Toosii, and more.

VIC MENSA & CHANCE THE RAPPER – “WRAITH”

NE-YO – “DON’T LOVE ME”

MONEYBAGG YO FT. KODAK BLACK – “ROCKY ROAD”

TOOSII – “SECRETS”

808X FT. SOLVE THE PROBLEM – “LONELY”

LAKEYAH – “I LOOK GOOD”

INAYAH – “ALWAYS SOMETHING”

BIG MOOCHIE GRAPE – “I’M THE ONE”