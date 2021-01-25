Kanye West Barks On Chance The Rapper In Documentary Clip

Over the past few years Kanye West has alienated millions of fans as he’s done weird things such as calling slavery a “choice” to co-signing Donald Trump’s racist MAGA movement, before ultimately running as a democratic spoiler candidate in the 2020 Presidential race.

Luckily for him some of his celebrity peers have reached out to be there for him in what seemed to be a mental breakdown episode, but unfortunately Chance The Rapper caught the wrath of MAGA Yeezy while the two where conversing in the studio. In the minute-long clip is reportedly from the upcoming YZY TV making of the DONDA album documentary, we witness Kanye just unload on Chance The Rapper for whatever reason before telling him “Sit your ass down and listen to the album or leave!!”

Dame Dash explained that during the process he told Kanye to get rid of people who would trigger him and it seemed like Chance might’ve been one of those people. Luckily, Dame also explained that they worked out whatever issue they had and went about their day.

This is the same man who felt he could run the country and ran for President.

At the end of the clip we see Chance tell Kanye a joke to which everyone bursts out in laughter. Dealing with bipolar friends can be a lot to deal with. Just ask Chance The Rapper.

Check the clip below and be on the look out for YZY TV’s making of the DONDA.