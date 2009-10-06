HHW Exclusive: Goodie M.O.B. Discusses Reunion, Talks Upcoming Tour Dates

The legendary Goodie M.O.B. brought Atlanta to a standstill September 19 during their reunion concert. As previously reported the Southern Hip-Hop analysts rocked the crowd with their classic hits and brought back the true essence of Southern hip-hop.

Now the rest of the country will get a taste of what they missed when the legends embark on a national tour. Goodie Mob will be touring for the first time in ten years, with all the original members; Cee-Lo, Big Gipp, Khujo, and T-Mo.

Taking off October 15 in New Orleans, real Hip-Hopp fanatics will be excited to hear that Scarface will appear on the tour as a “very special guest.” For people that can’t make the tour, the group will perform at the 2009 BET Hip-Hop awards in Atlanta, GA airing October 27. The legendary M.O.B. will make tour stops at The Cypress Hill SmokeOut on October 23 in San Bernardino, CA, and the blowout NYC show on November 13 where they will be joined by Tech N9ne and the four headed monster that is, Slaughterhouse.

When HipHopWired recently spoke with Big Gipp, he made sure to note while the group’s been off the road for ten years, they’ve still managed to keep in contact.

““Whatever we were saying in the press, whatever we were saying on the radio…we were talking the entire time. I think we all just wanted to go out and spread our views in the world.”

Gipp also reflected on the band’s solo successes, particularly his collaboration with Nelly and Cee-Lo’s solo success with Gnarls Barkley.

“Cee had the opportunity to work with Gnarls Barkley, I had the opportunity to work with Nelly. Jo was putting out solo albums the whole time, T was doing his thing as far as music and for me personally, “Grillz” went number one and “Crazy” went number 1…. It was just a confirmation for me like, yeah we’re going to be alright.”

While basking in the praise of his bandmate, Cee-Lo described his legendary comrads in one word, ‘underrated.’

“They’re underrated. These guys are talented. Some kind of way we’re just cohesive man. We’re just kinetic. Plus we have all that history. I’ve been knowing T since I was in elementary, I been knowing him since the third grade. I Fawk with these guys.”

To catch the legends in concert check out the tour dates below:

October 15 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

October 17 Austin, TX Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

October 19 Houston, TX House of Blues

October 20 Dallas, TX House of Blues

October 23 San Bernardino, CA The Cypress Hill SmokeOut

October 24 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

October 28 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot

October 29 Denver, CO The Gothic Theatre

November 13 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom

November 14 Washington, DC The Scene

November 15 New Haven, CT Toad’s Place