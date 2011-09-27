Common Makes The NY Times Best Seller List, Thanks Fans For Buying Book

Rapper Common is now officially a NY Times Best Seller after fans turned out in droves to buy his book.

As previously reported Common released his autobiography “One Day, It’ll All Make Sense” to rave reviews this month.

In it, the Chi-town emcee dishes on his experiences with acting, fatherhood and even his controversial invitation to perform at the White House.

Now just weeks after its September 13 release, it’s already shot to the NY Times’ coveted list of reads in high demand.

To celebrate, the rapper has released a video recap to fans.

Check it out below.