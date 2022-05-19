Migos Breakup Rumored After Rappers Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The web is in a frenzy with speculation that the hit rap group Migos might be headed for a split after it was discovered that members of the group unfollowed each other on social media.

According to reports, a Twitter user with the handle of @Kurrco discovered on Wednesday afternoon (May 18th) that Offset was no longer following his fellow group members Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram. They also found out that Cardi B had also unfollowed them on Instagram as well, adding to the furor.

There is no confirmation that the group is disbanding from their representatives. The speculation comes as Quavo and Takeoff announced that they were poised to release new music as a duo, calling themselves Unc and Phew in reference to their familial relationship. The anticipated song is called “Hotel Lobby” and it’s expected to be released on Friday (May 20th). Quavo dropped a teaser video to the track on his Twitter account on Wednesday prior to the tweet noting the social media disentanglement.

The release of new music as individuals isn’t new territory for Migos, as all of the members have dropped solo albums in the past in addition to recording as a group with Culture III being the most recent example from last year. Offset himself emphasized that the group’s creative pathways on solo releases weren’t an issue in an interview with XXL back in December 2018. “This shit is just showcase. We just wanted to show the world that it can be done and you still be home team. But the group is for all the shit.” Quavo concurred during the same interview. “All of the great groups that we’ve seen have never let their group be what they could have been,” he added. “Ain’t nothing gonna stop us but us and God. Everything else is in this water.”