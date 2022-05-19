Billionaire Tears: Elon Musk Says He’s Voting Republican Now Because The ‘Far-Left’ Is Really Mean To Him

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Apparently, Elon Musk is under the impression that anyone cares or is surprised by the fact that he plans to start voting Republican—if he wasn’t already.

“In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican,” Musk tweeted. “Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold.”

OK, first of all, in the last two years alone, Republicans have spread voter fraud propaganda in an effort to steal an election they wrongly claimed was stolen from them, started a riot at the U.S. Capitol based inspired by said propaganda, moved to redistrict congressional maps to give Black people less voting power, spread more propaganda about critical race theory to protect white fragility and they’ve been responsible for the “White Replacement Theory” that may have inspired a white supremacist teenager to gun down 10 Black people in Buffalo, New York.

But Democrats are really mean to people on Twitter, and that’s where Musk draws the line.

Anyway, Musk got dragged up and down his own Twitter thread because he sounded really whiny, ridiculous and full of extra salty billionaire tears, but he thinks the hate vindicates his post because he’s just too rich to be wasting his time on poor people things like logic and sense-making.

“Judging by the relentless hatestream from the far left, this tweet was spot on,” Musk replied under his original post.

Nah, bruh, it’s called getting ratioed and it’s what happens when people post stupid sh** that they’re too stupid to be embarrassed by.

Musk continued to spend a significant chunk of his day whining about the “far-left” Twitter-geddon.

He’s also apparently trying really hard to make “wacktivism” a thing.

To be honest, Musk’s level of pseudo-intellectualism and him being an absolute snowflake while crying about the “far-left” being snowflakes makes him perfect for the Republican party.