B.o.B. Performs At President Obama Fundraiser [Video]

B.o.B. Performs At Fundraiser For President Obama

In the latest adventures of Bobby Ray, the Atlanta rapper performed at President Obama’s re-election fundraiser at the House of Blues in West Hollywood on Monday.

B.o.B. took the stage in front of Obama and his presidential invited friends and performed his hits “Nothin’ on You” and “Airplanes,” “Past My Shades” and “Bet I” with Playboy Tre.

Here’s some video footage (shaky and low quality as it wants to be) from B.o.B. performing “Past My Shades.”

Watch More Videos Here