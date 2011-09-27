T.I. Ft. Big K.R.I.T. – “Flexin'” Snippet [Audio]

T.I. Ft. Big K.R.I.T. – “Flexin'” Snippet

Although T.I.’s new song featuring Big K.R.I.T. was supposed to be released on Monday, and despite the fact that Monday came and went without a peep from T.I. (or Big K.R.I.T. for that matter), here’s a snippet of the new T.I. track that found its way to the internet today.

This sounds like it could be the old T.I. that we used to love. Quit playing around and put the song out, Tip.

Listen to the snippet below.