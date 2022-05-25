Ohdatsrida ft. Fabolous “Betrayal,” Haddy Racks fr. Jim Jones “I Am Who I Am” & More | Daily Visuals 5.24.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For a minute there it felt like Fabolous was taking a long sabbatical from the rap game as he was keeping a low profile but lately he’s been dropping off new work and throwing out a few features to remind everyone he’s still that dude.

This time around the Brooklyn rapper links up with Ohdatsrida for the visuals to “Betrayal” where the two men discuss their women problems while showing off some ridiculous iced out pieces at what seems to be an abandoned building. How’d Fab end up with a Rocafella chain?!

Elsewhere Haddy Racks and Jim Jones connect at a clothing store and in the clip to “I Am Who I Am” get things turnt up at the spot and pop bottles while puffing some herb with their respective peoples.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Maxo Kream, Babyface Ray, and more.

OHDATSRIDA FT. FABOLOUS – “BETRAYAL”

HADDY RACKS FT. JIM JONES – “I AM WHO I AM”

MAXO KREAM – “JIGGA DAME”

BABYFACE RAY – “FAMILY OVER MONEY”

ASIAN DOLL FT. BANDMANRILL – “GET JUMPED”

YUNG RO FT. STUNNA 4 VEGAS – “BULLET PROOF”

YHUNG T.O. – “RHYTHM & THUG”

HEADIE ONE – “CAME IN THE SCENE”