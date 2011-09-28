Jay-Z To Help Design New Nets Uniforms

Jay-Z To Help Design Nets New Uniforms

After announcing a series of concerts to open up the Nets new arena in Brooklyn next year, Jay-Z is still at work as an NBA executive.

According to reports, the rapper/business mogul will help design the soon to be Brooklyn Nets’ new basketball uniforms.

“Jay Z, Adidas and the Nets are currently ironing out a logo for the Brooklyn Nets and deciding what colors their uniforms should be,” officials said. “No matter what, the logo will feature Brooklyn prominently because the club wants to tap into the borough’s world-popular brand name.”

Officials also stated that they flirted with the idea of renaming the team the Brooklyn Dodgers, after the baseball franchise that once called Brooklyn home. Luckily they decided that was a bad idea.

The Brooklyn Nets will begin their 2012-13 season in the Barclays Center arena.