Eve Dishes On Ruff Ryders Rap Battle In ‘Origins Of Hip-Hop’ Teaser

A new series detailing the backstories behind many of the important moments and figures that made Hip-Hop what it is today is set to air, and an exclusive trailer shows Eve speaking on her momentous battle with DMX and the Ruff Ryders crew.

An untold story from Eve about her linking up with the Ruff Ryders is the first peek at a new documentary series on Hip-Hop culture. In the first trailer for Origins of Hip-Hop which will air on the A&E network, the former First Lady of the Ruff Ryders label talks about her that first encounter. “Jimmy Iovine called me. This group called Ruff Ryders, I think it’d be a good fit. You need to go to Yonkers and go meet them,” she says in the episode trailer.

As explained by Nas, who serves as narrator for the series, the meet was actually a battle between her and DMX. “I had to basically rap for my life,” she said plainly. The “Who’s That Girl?” MC details the energy of the trip she made from her native Philadelphia to Yonkers: “My management drove me up and it was ‘Team Go’ in the car the whole time. Like, ‘Yo, you know this is the moment that we got to make this happen. So you feel good? How you feel? You feel good?’ It was getting ready for a prizefight, like a match.”

Swizz Beatz vividly remembers that battle at the studio, where Eve would not only go head-to-head with DMX but the rest of the crew. “I just remember seeing everybody rush into the room and a lot of screaming, a lot of yelling, and she was just handling everybody and battling Drag and battling other people, and she just didn’t stop.”

Origins Of Hip-Hop will premiere on Monday, May 30th at 10 P.M. ET/PT, featuring Fat Joe. It will then move to Tuesdays beginning June 6th remaining in the same time slot. Episodes in the future will shine a light on Ice-T, Ja Rule, Uncle Luke, Grandmaster Flash, Busta Rhymes, and Lil Jon. Check out the trailer below.