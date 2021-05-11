Swizz Beatz Confirms DMX’s Final Album Drops This Month

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It seems like just yesterday news broke that the beloved rapper known as DMX had taken his last breath on this earth and though many fans are still processing his passing they will get to hear the Dawg one last time in a few weeks.

Following his death word began to spread that X had in fact finished his last album with Snoop Dogg saying the album was done at his studio in L.A. following their fan favorite Verzuz battle earlier in the year. Though nothing about the potential album was uttered in the following weeks, Swizz Beatz took to IG to confirm DMX’s last studio album is indeed complete and will be hitting the streets at the end of the month.

According to Variety, Swizz announced that X’s posthumous project, Exodus, will be released come May 28th and will feature production from Swizz himself along with brand new material from X.

“My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I’ve ever met,” Swizz said in a statement. “He lived his life dedicated to his family and music. Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure. This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally.”

Not much is known about the album other than “Themes of redemption weave throughout ‘Exodus,’” but regardless y’all know we’ll be giving it a listen as soon as it hits the net.

Before passing away there were videos of X kicking it with the likes of Benny The Butcher, Noreaga, and of course Snoop, so maybe those would be some guest appearances that could end up on the album. Who knows, maybe we’ll get a Murder Inc. reunion cut that would see X, Jay-Z and Ja Rule give us a taste of what might’ve been but never was.

At the end of the day we just can’t wait to see what X had in store for his fans before he passed and whether or not it lives up to expectations we’ll always be grateful for what he gave the culture while he was with us.

Rest In Power, King.