Millyz ft. Fivio Foreign “Opt Out,” Lobby Boyz ft. Fivio Foreign “Slide” & More | Daily Visuals 5.27.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For a minute now Fivio Foreign has had the New York drill rap scene on smash and now he lends his sound to Boston’s hottest up and coming artist, Millyz to create a head banger for the ballers out there this weekend.

In the new visuals to Millyz “Opt Out,” Fivio Foreign joints the Boston Celtic for some studio time before taking to the streets with their respective crews where they mob through the scene while flossing all kinds of icy pieces. This joint go hard.

Continuing to keep his name buzzing, Fivio goes from Boston back to New York where he links up with the Lobby Boyz, Jim Jones and Maino in the clip to “Slide” where the three G’s turn up with a gang of women who don’t mind kissing each other. Kinda weird seeing Jim and Maino together without Fabolous in the mix nowadays. Just sayin.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Moneybagg Yo, Drag-On, and more.

MILLYZ FT. FIVIO FOREIGN – “OPT OUT”

LOBBY BOYZ FT. FIVIO FOREIGN – “SLIDE”

MONEYBAGG YO – “SEE WHAT I’M SAYIN”

RICK HYDE – “Y BROTHER TALKIN!?”

DRAG-ON – “FORGOT ABOUT DRAG”

REESE YOUNGN – “CONCRETE JUNGLE”

K CAMP – “WOOZIE”

PGF NUK – “TALK MY SH*T”

LIL PETE FT. BEZ19 – “4ES FREESTYLE”

BABYTRON – “MR. DO THE DASH”