J. Cole’s Album Projected To Sell 225K In First Week, Headed For No. 1 On Billboard

J. Cole To Debut At No. 1 With 225,000 Albums Sold

According to HitsDailyDouble, Roc Nation/Columbia artist J. Cole is on pace to sell over 225,000 copies of his debut album Cole World: The Sideline Story in its first week of sales.

These numbers would put J. Cole’s album at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making him the first solo artist to debut at No. 1 since B.o.B.’s The Adventures of Bobby Ray reached the top spot after moving 86k units in May 2010.

The 225k would also make Cole World the highest selling debut album since Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday sold 375,000 album on it’s way to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in December 2010.

Official album sale numbers will not be available until Wednesday, October 5th. But if these reports hold true, congratulations are in order for J. Cole.