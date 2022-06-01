Bobby Shmurda “Get Em Back,” Dreamdoll ft. French Montana “Ice Cream Dream,” & More | Daily Visuals 5.31.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Ever since getting out of prison, Bobby Shmurda’s been getting a lot of flack for dropping twerking music and basically twerking to his own music in his videos. It looks like Bobby’s taken notice to the rumblings and today the Brooklyn rapper decided to switch it up… kinda.

In his latest visuals to “Get Em Back,” Bobby invites a plethora of thick young women to the basketball court to join him in making “it” bounce for him while he dances around BUT refrains from twerking himself. Progress.

Elsewhere Dreamdoll decides to get into a new profession and in her clip to the French Montana assisted clip to “Ice Cream Dream,” Dream rents out an ice cream truck to move churned sugar milk and cool down a gang of men she gets hot and bothered.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Calvin Harris, Dua Lip and Young Thug, Cassidy, and more.

BOBBY SHMURDA – “GET EM BACK”

DREAMDOLL FT. FRENCH MONTANA – “ICE CREAM DREAM”

CALVIN HARRIS, DUA LIPA & YOUNG THUG – “POTION”

CASSIDY – “WHAT IF”

THAT MEXICAN OT – “BEN OVER”

SOULJA BOY – “SIPPIN WOCK”

DYCE PAYSO FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER – “BREATHE”

FREDO BANG – “HARD 4 U”

OMB JAYDEE – “NO DISS”

AKEEM ALI – “MACKIN’ AGAIN”