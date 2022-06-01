Nicki Minaj Named Creative Director of Maxim, Global Ambassador of MaximBet Sports Betting

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Rap queen Nicki Minaj has been named the new Global Ambassador of MaximBet. In her role, the legendary MC will become an investor and advisor to the sports betting company. Additionally, she have a new role as a special advisor to the MaximBet Board of Directors.

Minaj will also become the new creative director of Maxim magazine.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been prouder of a collaboration. Merging business savvy power moves with my natural, creative, sexy, fun, and fashion-forward expression is just so spot on as it relates to this partnership,” said Minaj in a statement. “I’m ready to fully step into my potential as a young, influential Queen, and owner and open doors for others to dream big. Get ready for the sexy parties and remember: scared money don’t make NO MONEY!!!! HA!!! Place your bets!!!! Let’s GO!!!”

The most successful female rapper of all time, the new deal is a multi-year global partnership. She will bring her unique style to MaximBet and broaden its audience, include inviting more women into the world of sports betting through active involvement in the company’s iGaming.

“Nicki is best known around the world as a mega superstar, but we know her as a brilliant businesswoman,” said Daniel Graetzer, CEO, MaximBet.

“Her role as a strategic advisor to MaximBet will be invaluable to us. She’s built one of the most powerful brands in the world, her own, and she’s applying that same savvy and creativity to our lifestyle sports betting brand. I couldn’t be more excited to be working with her — she is creative, smart, passionate and bold. There is no one better suited to helping us take this form of entertainment mainstream.”

Minaj will work with MaximBet on merchandise, parties, partnerships, fan experiences and branding all designed to bring together entertainment, sports, celebrity and betting, according to the press release.

Maxim has more than 25 million digital visitors per month, a global circulation of nine million and is available on six continents and 75 countries. The elite magazine’s editor-in-chief, Sardar Biglari said of the collaboration, “We are thrilled to partner with Nicki Minaj. She is an extraordinary entrepreneur and the leading artist of her generation, a combination that will be transformative for Maxim.”

The collaboration comes in advance of the rapper’s upcoming tour and highly anticipated new album, NM5 scheduled for this year.