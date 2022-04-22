Hold The Shots: Nicki Minaj Reveals She’s Sober

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

No more Casamigos for Nicki Minaj, who created a happy buzz among her legions of fans by declaring that she’s now sober.

On Thursday night (April 21st), the “Super Bass” rapper expressed her newfound sobriety through her Twitter account, writing: “I used to b [sic] happy when I was high. Now I’m happy when I’m sober.

She continued, “Be gentle with yourself,” as a way to lend support to anyone among her 24.9 million followers on the social media platform who might be struggling with substance abuse that would come across her message. The Trinidadian-born artist put that out in response to some questions her followers had after she posted a video of herself frying chicken, prompting many to ask if she had a case of the munchies with 4/20 being the theme of the week. One Twitter user by the name of uOduwa asked if she was high, to which she responded: “No I’m sober & loving life. You?”

The tweet is the latest confirmation of her commitment to the sober life, which she put on display in her recent single “We Go Up” with Fivio Foreign: “I know they sleeping on me b****es got epilepsy, I don’t do coke little b**** I don’t even do Pepsi’. It’s a total change for the MC, who has had her share of bars celebrating getting turned up. One of her most popular songs, “Pills N Potions”, became a hit for her legion of fans known as the “Barbz”. Minaj even knocked those who indulged in marijuana use in a sarcastic way back in 2009, writing: “whoa! do ppl still smoke weed??? sooooo 10 years ago! AS IF!!!!!! soooooo NOT FETCH! well, not for my barbies anyway…;).”

Nicki Minaj is obviously enjoying her life right now, doting on the 18-month son she affectionately calls “Papa Bear” publicly and her husband, Kenneth Petty. She’s also hard at work on her fifth studio album, which she playfully threatened to withhold unless fans amplified her video for “We Go Up” across social media platforms.