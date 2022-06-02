Doja Cat, Drake & Ari Lennox Nab Top 2022 BET Awards Nominations

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Doja Cat continues to command attention, as the entertainer was named the leader in nominations at the upcoming 2022 BET Awards, edging out Drake and Ari Lennox.

Doja Cat is on a roll with her current streak of high appreciation for her music with the recent announcement by BET. The Planet HER rapper leads all artists with six nominations in total. These include Album of The Year, Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Best R&B/Pop Artist, and a BET Her Award nomination for her song “Woman”. She’s also nominated for best collaboration and duet of the year for her hit single with SZA, “Kiss Me More”.

Drake and Ari Lennox landed slightly behind, tied at four nominations each. Lennox’s include a BET Her nomination for “Unloyal” with Summer Walker, along with one for her hit song “Pressure” which is also up for Video of The Year. She’s also in the running for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist. For Drake, he’s nominated for best collaboration and Video of The Year for “Way Too Sexy” featuring Young Thug and Future, and Album of the Year for Certified Lover Boy along with a nod for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist.

Rounding out the field of nominations on the music side with three nominations apiece are Baby Keem, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak), Chlöe, Kendrick Lamar, Tems, Jazmine Sullivan, Kanye West, Future, Lil Baby, and H.E.R. Mary J. Blige also has three award nominations, but one of them is for Best Actress for her role in the Power Book II: Ghost TV series. Actress Taraji P. Henson will be hosting “Culture’s Biggest Night” for the second year in a row, and the 2022 BET Awards will be held live on Sunday, June 26th from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The ceremony will air on BET at 8 P.M. ET.