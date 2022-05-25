Doja Cat States Upcoming Album Will Be “Predominately Rap”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For those who cast aspersions on Doja Cat and her rapping, her next album will have plenty of it for them to analyze according to her latest interaction with the press.

In a profile interview with writer Marjon Carlos for Elle Magazine, the artist talked about the follow-up album to her smash platinum release, Planet HER and according to Carlos the new project will feature “predominantly rap.” “I’ve rapped since the beginning, and I really couldn’t even sing that well to begin with—I got a lot better,” Doja said in response to those who doubt her lyricism. “I use my voice as a tool to create these worlds, and it’s fine if people think that I can’t rap.”

She goes on to explain that she hasn’t actually started work on the new album yet but that it’s on the way. “I have been getting songs and things sent to me,” she said. “Oh f–k, I wish I could tell people! There’s some really cool stuff that I got sent from friends. They’re all working on beats, and I’m giving them notes and they know what I want, so I’m excited.” In the past, she has stated that the new LP will be a double album and that

she’s tapped 9th Wonder and Jay Versace to take care of the production. Her love for 9th Wonder and Little Brother was a buzzworthy topic last year when she broke down why she loved their track “Whatever You Say”.

The “Need To Know” singer recently pulled out of a major tour with The Weeknd due to her needing to have

tonsil surgery.

Planet HER did have a heavy dose of pop in terms of the production and direction, and it has worked out well

for Doja, making her the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy Award winner for her infectious lead single,

“Kiss Me More” with SZA. Despite its success, many still question her rhyming skills, with Remy Ma being the most recent opinion. “I don’t think she’s a rapper,” Remy said while appearing on the Drink Champs podcast. “Let’s be clear with that. They put her in the rapper category, I don’t think she’s a rapper. But she makes dope records, and I think she’s dope.”