Cat’s Out The Bag: Doja Cat Joins JBL As A Global Brand Ambassador

Doja Cat, ahead of notching her Grammy Awards win for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance alongside SZA for the track “Kiss Me More,” another cat was let out of the bag. Via social media, the Planet Her star made a nod towards her new role as a global brand ambassador for audio tech brand JBL as only she can.

Sporting a custom bejeweled JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth speaker on the red carpet, Doja Cat’s stunning evening attire was already enough to turn heads but the ante was upped to new levels via the glittery audio device.

Via a video posted on TikToko, Doja thrilled fans with a video showing off the custom Clip 4 while noshing on some food backstage as she was getting ready. The now-viral video garnered a flurry of responses from her devoted fans and we must say it was a stellar way to announce the brand partnership.

“I’m excited to be working with JBL. From the start of the partnership they have made it clear that they are here to support me and my ideas about their products. That is easy for me because I actually love their speakers and I carry them around with me wherever I go. I’d wear clothes made of JBL speakers if I could,” Doja Cat offered in a statement. “I can’t wait for everyone to see all the cool things we’re doing, including something coming really soon for my biggest fans.”

Doja joins a growing list of superstars in representing the JBL brand, which includes NBA All-Pro Giannis Antetokounmpo, DJ Martin Garrix, and Bebe Rexha among others. The new announcement also signals the start of JBL’s “Dare to” campaign which will not only promote JBL products but also encourage fans and listeners to be their full and total selves. As part of the campaign, fans will get sneak peeks into the life of Doja Cat and various other activations ahead of the JBL Fest this September in sunny Las Vegas, Nev.

“Doja Cat is as authentic as it gets. She’s an adept musician and incredible performer with a strong visual presence, which is hard to find,” Ralph Santana, Chief Marketing Officer at HARMAN, added in a press statement. “She has the unique gift of connecting with fans across a variety of demographics, particularly Gen Z, which makes her the perfect fit for JBL. We are beyond excited to join forces with her to bring together fans from a wide range of backgrounds and encourage everyone to exercise their individuality through personal expression in unexpected ways.”

Check out Doja Cat’s stunt-worthy JBL Clip 4 speaker below.

Click here to learn more about JBL.

Photo: JBL