HHW Gaming: ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ Live Action Trailer Confirms June 8 Full Reveal

A new live-action trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II revealed when we could expect to see the full reveal of the highly anticipated sequel.

Activision has been pulling out the stops for the sequel. The studio recently announced the game’s release date using a cargo ship and port. As we step into a Summer of Games without E3, a new live-action trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has arrived, and it shared the worldwide reveal of the game will arrive June 8 at 10 am PDT.

The trailer features real-life versions of Taskforce Force 141: Gaz, Soap, Alejandro, and Captain Price. It also reveals the game’s new catchy slogan, “the ultimate weapon is the team.”

In an accompanying blog post, the game’s developer, Infinity Ward, promises a “new era” of Call of Duty is coming.

But what we can promise is that Infinity Ward – and all of us here across Activision and its studios across the globe – are ready to deliver a new era for Call of Duty. And we cannot wait to give you all the details about it.

We look forward to providing you with more official information on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and the future of the franchise in the coming days, weeks, and months.

Also hinted at is Modern Warfare II coming to Steam. Steam’s official Twitter account tweet gave PC gamers hope that the highly-anticipated first-person shooter will not only be Activision Blizzard’s Battle.net and possibly Valve’s platform.

You can step into the live-action trailer below.

Photo: Activision / Infinity Ward