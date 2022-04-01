HHW Gaming: E3 2022 Officially Put On Ice, Gamers React To The Sad News

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

No one should be surprised by this news, but E3 is dead, well, the 2022 edition of the convention that focuses strictly on video games.

Thursday (Mar.31), the ESA, the company behind the Electronic Entertainment Expo aka E3, has officially canceled its virtual convention after axing the prospect of a return to an in-person event back in January. Sadly, there will be no E3 this year, but don’t fear gamers. The ESA does have plans of trying to revitalize E3 in 2023, but it’s still currently on life support, hanging on for dear life.

“We will devote all our energy and resources to delivering a revitalized physical and digital E3 experience next summer,” the ESA said in a statement shared by IGN.

“Whether enjoyed from the show floor or your favorite devices, the 2023 showcase will bring the community, media, and industry back together in an all-new format and interactive experience. We look forward to presenting E3 to fans around the world live from Los Angeles in 2023,” the ESA further added.

That does not mean we will not have our yearly fix of video game announcements and big reveals during the summer. Immediately after the sad news about E3, Geoff Keighley swooped in to bring us some joy. He announced his Summer Game Fest would return in June with another Kickoff Live show packed full of announcements, news, and first looks.

Yay!

Even though E3 is not technically dead, gamers and video game journalist took the news of there being no E3 this year hard. “RIP E3” trended throughout the day, with fans of the convention sharing memories and moments they were a part of E3 on their timelines.

Sadly, this journalist has NEVER been to E3, but there is always 2023, granted the panorama has come to an end. What E3 will look like in 2023 will remain a mystery, with PlayStation, Nintendo, and even Xbox now doing presentations to make big announcements.

In the gallery below, you can peep more reactions to E3 being canceled this year.

Photo: Christian Petersen / Getty