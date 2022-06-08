Skillibeng ft. Fivio Foreign & French Montana “Whap Whap,” Post Malone “Insane” & More | Daily Visuals 6.7.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For a minute now Skillibeng has been steadily building a buzz for himself as the next big thing in the dancehall music genre but today he gets an assist from two of New York’s biggest Hip-Hop artists at the moment.

For his visuals to “Whap Whap,” Skilli recruits the talents of the current KONY, Fivio Foreign and French Montana where the three men take to the streets to get things poppin’ and have their peoples ride on some cycles before dancing up a storm at the bodega. On any given night an aisle in the bodega can quickly turn into a Soul Train Line when that Easy Jesus kicks in. Just sayin.’

Speaking of dancing when under the influence, that’s exactly what it seems like Post Malone is doing in his clip to “Insane” where the man spends the durality of the video simply dancing in front of his pool with a cigarette in his mouth.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Big K.R.I.T., Krayzie Bone, and more.

SKILLIBENG FT. FIVIO FOREIGN & FRENCH MONTANA – “WHAP WHAP”

POST MALONE – “INSANE”

BIG K.R.I.T. – “RHOAD CLEAN”

KRAYZIE BONE – “MY BLESSINGS”

INDIA SHAWN – “EXCHANGE”

MR. VEGAS – “DRIVA”

DEEP JAHI – “SELF ISOLATION”

DUTCHAVELLI – “BUMPY ONE”