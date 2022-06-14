John Legend ft. JID “Dope,” RZA “We Push” & More | Daily Visuals 6.14.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve heard any new material from John Legend (political points don’t count) but with his eight studio album seemingly on the way, the crooner from Springfield, OH returns with some new work with the help of a new friend.

Linking up with JID for the visuals to “Dope,” John Legend takes it back to the 70’s to get turnt up OG style while some women sport some sexy new age outfits. John Legend do look like he’d be at home in the 70’s. Just sayin.’

Speaking of retro flavor, RZA resurrects his Bobby Digital persona and in his animated clip to “We Push,” Bobby Digi goes the samurai comic book hero route and cuts down any and everything in his way.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from FBG Cash, Rubi Rose, and more.

JOHN LEGEND FT. JID – “DOPE”

RZA (BOBBY DIGITAL) – “WE PUSH”

FBG CASH – “CRAZY LANE”

RUBI ROSE – “WIFEY”

MARSHMELLO & KHALID – “NUMB”

JID – “29”

DENIRO FARRAR – “FIRST 48”