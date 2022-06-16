Mo’Nique and Netflix Settle Bias Lawsuit

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Comedian Mo’NIque has settled her lawsuit with Netflix where she accused the streaming giant of racial and sexual discrimination for making her a lowball offer of $500,000 for a one-hour comedy special on the service.

The matter has been “amicably resolved,” Michael Parks, an attorney representing Mo’Nique in the suit, told The Hollywood Reporter.

The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed.

The comedian accused Netflix of underpaying Black women pointing out the eight-figure deals offered to other comedians including Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock.“The offer made to Mo’Nique was merely an ‘opening offer’ from which there was an expectation — both by Netflix and Mo’Nique — of continued negotiations likely leading to increased compensation being offered to Mo’Nique,” read the complaint, per the Hollywood Reporter. “Once Mo’Nique engaged in protected conduct by protesting the discriminatory offer, Netflix shut down any further negotiations and refused to negotiate in good-faith consistent with its standard practices.”

At the time, Netflix said in a statement, “We believe our opening offer to Mo’Nique was fair — which is why we will be fighting this lawsuit.” They argued that refusal to negotiate did not constitute discrimination or retaliation. However, according to the report, the federal judge overseeing the case signaled that they were siding with Mo’Nique writing that failure of the streaming service to negotiate was outside of its normal practice and constituted retaliation.

“At the very least, Mo’Nique’s allegations permit the plausible inference that, had she not challenged her offer as discriminatory, Netflix would have continued negotiating in good faith with her and increased her offer, consistent with its customary practice in dealing with talent in the entertainment industry,” writes the judge.

Mo’Nique was most recently in the news after a vicious rant at a Detroit comedy show where she accused comedian D.L. Hughley of stealing her headlining slot. She and the Hughley beefed for days after the incident earlier this month.







