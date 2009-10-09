Snoop Dogg Rocks Out With Michael Strahan For Video For “Brothers” Sitcom

Snopp D.O. Double G recently went in the lab with retired NFL defensive end Michael Strahan and Darryl “Chill” Mitchell to record a new track called “Lay It On the Line” for Strahan’s and Chill’s new television series “Brothers.”

Snoop will also make a guest appearance tonight on the show as their cousin “Kenny,” a shady lawyer who specializes in debt and fraud, to recover Mike’s laundered assets. But when Kenny is only able to locate funds donated to a charity for disabled children, Mike wrestles with a tough decision.

Brothers also stars CCH Pounder and Carl Weathers (Apollo Creed from Rocky) and centers around Strahan, a retired NFL player who winds up broke after his manager swindles his money, forcing him to move back home in his parents’ house which he bought.

Having fun on the light hearted track, the song also sees Chill return to the studio. The actor who was paralyzed in 2001 after a motorcycle accident first rose to fame as a member of 80s Hip-Hop group Groove B. Chill. The group was one of the first artists signed to Uptown Records which launched the career of Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Strahan also got his T-Pain on as he literally wrecked the Auto-Tune machine and had a little too much fun with it. Stick to the grid iron big homey. The hilarious Brothers airs at 8p.m. on FOX. Snoop’s new album Malice N Wonderland will also be dropping December 8th. He recently released the first single from the project “Gangsta Luv” with The Dream.

Check out the “Lay It On The Line” video below.