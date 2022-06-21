Drake Responds to ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ Criticism

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Fans were surprised by the release of a new dance album by Drake that is a deviation from his most recent rap music. But, the shocl drop this weekend features 14 tracks of pulsing dance music that has some expressing disappointment.

As reported by Complex, the Canadian rap star shared a video during what appears to be a listening party for the album where his voice is nearly drowned out by the music, but the video is captioned reading, “It’s all good if you don’t get it yet. It’s all good. That’s what we do. That’s what we do. We wait for you to catch up. We’re in here, though. We’re caught up already. On to the next. My goodness.”

He then sings along to the viral song, “Calling My Name.”

According to Variety, Drake dropped by his new Sound42 SiriusXM radio show Table For One, to talk about “Honestly, Nevermind” and said the recording process “took us about six [or] seven months to make, maybe.”

Other fans are surprised at how Drake and Beyoncé both seem to be releasing dance projects.

“Whether you like all of it or not, Beyoncé and Drake are tryna help us escape from this dark music era. I’m enjoying it,” one viral tweet reads.

“the 3 day gap between drake and beyonce dropping is a story i want to know more about,” reads another.

Honestly, Nevermind also dropped with a new video for the single, “Falling Back” which features a cameo from Tristan Thompson.