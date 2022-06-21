Op In The House: New York Mayor Eric Adams Spent Father’s Day With French Montana

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Is it us or does New York City Mayor Eric Adams have a thing for rubbing elbows with celebrities?

According to Page Six the controversial Mayor of New York spend Father’s Day kicking it with French Montana (mad random) just after enraging the NYPD by announcing that officers would no longer patrol the subway in pairs, but instead go about their beats on the solo tip. A move that is said could push many officers to quit their jobs for fear of their own safety.

Still, that didn’t seem to bother Adams one bit as he turnt up with French Montana at Chinese food hotspot Sei Less to celebrate rapper Montana’s latest album with Harry Fraud, Montega.

“It was a dinner celebration… a NFT party to release his album and [Adams] showed up with his son and some people on his team,” a source tells Page Six.

Adams was in an “upbeat mood” schmoozing with the crowd that included European soccer players Ousmane Dembele and Jesse Lingard.

French Montana even posted a clip of him and Eric Adams getting turnt with a caption that read “IT AINT A ALBUM LISTENING PARTY TILL THE MAYOR OF NEW YORK SHOW UP WE RUN.”

We lowkey starting to feel like Eric Adams ran for mayor so he could hang out with celebrities and make his way into fancy restaurants and other establishments that wouldn’t give him the time of day if he wasn’t a political heavyweight.

On Friday, Adams was spotted dining with a group at Le Bilboquet in Sag Harbor — where he had bouillabaisse, including red snapper and sea bass, while the rest of his party dug into meaty dishes such as the restaurant’s signature Cajun chicken.

He was then spotted at yet another Hamptons hotspot, 75 Main, after giving a speech for a fundraising event on Saturday. A spy told us, “People were lining up for selfies. Cars were beeping. It felt like a Yankees game with all the cheering and yelling.”

Interestingly enough rumors have Eric Adams eyeing a Presidential run in 2024, so he may just be using his connects now to recruit Hip-Hop fundraisers for his future political ambitions.

Would you vote for Eric Adams in a 2024 Presidential race? Let us know in the comments section below.