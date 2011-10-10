50 Cent Releases New Track “50’s My Favorite”(SK #11), Disses Lupe Fiasco [Audio]

50 Cent is back to doing what he does best, making headlines for dissing rappers.

The G-Unit head who’s promoting his “Street King” energy shots recently released a new track titled “50’s My Favorite” where he seems to be taking a shot at “Kick, Push” hitmaker Lupe Fiasco.

“Oh my God/This Shyte ain’t about Shyte, so I ain’t gonna go hard/Now ‘Kick, Push, Kick Push’/Get the Fawk outta here/’Kick, Push’/You are now being hypnotized, close your eyes and say/50’s my favorite.”

Listen to the eleventh release from his Street King series below.