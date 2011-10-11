2 Chainz, Nelly, & Big K.R.I.T At The 2011 BET Hip-Hop Awards [Exclusive Video]





2 Chainz, Nelly and Big K.R.I.T. checked in with Hip-Hop Wired on the Red Carpet for the 2011 BET Hip-Hop Awards which airs tomorrow night.

Peep the exclusive interviews as 2 Chainz discusses the “hold up” from working with T.I. directly on the “Spend It” remix while K.R.I.T. talks about being the first producer to lay the backdrop for Tip’s comeback single “I’m Flexin.”

Nelly also gives up game on how he transcended into being a top clothing clothing designer and the mistakes he made early in his career before making Apple Bottoms a household name.