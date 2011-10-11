Diddy Donates To Keep Harlem Boys & Girls Club Open

Diddy Saves The Boys & Girls Club Of Harlem

The Boys & Girls Club of Harlem was in serious danger of closing down recently until Bad Boy records founder Sean Combs decided to make a donation.

Diddy grew up in the Harlem area so it’s only right that he gives back to the community considering all he’s taken from his artists. You didn’t hear that from us.

“Mr. Combs’ contribution comes at a time when we were faced with the possibility of eliminating existing programs and/or club sites. 100% of Mr. Combs’ contribution will go directly to the young people, and provide educational, recreational and social enrichment programs allowing us to move forward as a club, uninterrupted,” said Willie C. Bentley, Jr. Board Member and Resource Development Chair.

And we’re sure this good deed didn’t just happen so Mr. Combs can attain some positive press after the club incident with T.I.

This donation is right from the heart.