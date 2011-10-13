Diggy Simmons Spazzes On Cosmic Kev Radio Show [Video]

Diggy Simmons Straight Murders His Freestyle On Cosmic Kev’s Radio Show

Diggy Simmons doesn’t want to be compared to people in his age group. Instead he wants to be compared to people you’re giving praise to. On Cosmic Kev’s Come Up Show in Philly the young emcee went hard showing why he really deserved a spot on the XXL Freshman cover.

Kev hyped it up a bit, but you be the judge whether or not Diggy is raising the bar for spitters his age and beyond.