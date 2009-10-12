Lawyers For The Game Hit ‘Em Up For Attorney Fees

Compton’s Most Wanted The Game is being sued by his attorneys who claim that he skipped on their lawyer fees. His attorneys, Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump & Aldsert filed a suit in L.A. County Superior Court claiming that The MC owes them $34,683.90.

The firm successfully represented the MC who only ended up serving eight days on what could have been a 5-year sentence. The Game allegedly threatened a man with a gun during a basketball game and assaulted him as well.

In related news, The Game has reportedly ended his beef with his mentor Dr. Dre and was recently back in the lab working with Dre and Snoop on the long-awaited Detox album. Only time will tell if the ten-year old promised will ever be released but in the meantime The Game’s forth album, The R.E.D. Album is scheduled to hit stores in December.