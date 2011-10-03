The Making Of J. Cole’s ‘Cole World: The Sideline Story’ [Video]

The Making Of J. Cole’s ‘Cole World: The Sideline Story’
The following video will give viewers a behind the scenes look at the making of a No. 1 album.
Well, J. Cole’s debut album Cole World: The Sideline Story hasn’t officially been crowned the No. 1 album in the country, but when official numbers are announced tomorrow, projects expect the Roc Nation artist’s album to moved 225k plus in its first week, making it No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200.
Peep the Cole World studio sessions video for a look at how it all went down.
Watch More Videos Here
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED