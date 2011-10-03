CLOSE
The Making Of J. Cole’s ‘Cole World: The Sideline Story’ [Video]

The following video will give viewers a behind the scenes look at the making of a No. 1 album.

Well, J. Cole’s debut album Cole World: The Sideline Story hasn’t officially been crowned the No. 1 album in the country, but when official numbers are announced tomorrow, projects expect the Roc Nation artist’s album to moved 225k plus in its first week, making it No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200.

Peep the Cole World studio sessions video for a look at how it all went down.

cole world , Cole World: The Sideline Story , J Cole Video , J. Cole Cole World: The Sideline Story , J.Cole Album , roc nation

