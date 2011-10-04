T.I. Speaks On Incident With Diddy [Video]

T.I. Talks Incident With Diddy At Compound In Atlanta

Before this T.I. and Diddy situation get ran all the way into the ground, here’s video of T.I. talking about what happened or did not happen between himself and Diddy at Compound in Atlanta this past weekend.

“I’ve been seeing a lot of embellishment going on online,” T.I. said. “First of all, me and Puff, we go way, way back. That’s like a brother to me. So whatever was said by me was said out of love. I made no attempt to belittle him or to check him.”

No T.I. did not check Diddy. No T.I. did not slap Diddy. Hear it straight from the man himself, so everyone can put an end to the rumors and gossip.

Watch More New Videos Here