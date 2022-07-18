Lloyd Banks “Dead Roses,” Kodak Black “Usain Boo” & More | Daily Visuals 7.18.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve heard from ’04 rap phenom, Lloyd Banks and though he’s no longer rolling with the G-Unit that put him on the map, Blue Hefner continues to show and prove that he’s worthy of all the flowers owed to him even if Jim Jones might feel differently about it.

Last week Banks dropped his latest album, The Course of The Inevitable 2, and with it a new black-and-white visual to “Dead Roses” in which he uses a cemetery and images of social unrest to remind everyone that sh*t ain’t sweet out here.

Down in Miami, Kodak Black comes through with a new clip to “Usain Boo” where he turns up with some fellow Floridians as he faces some pretty serious charges after getting arrested over the weekend. That might be the last video you see from Kodak Black for a minute, y’all.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Maxo Kream featuring Benny The Bubtcher, DaniLeigh, and more.

LLOYD BANKS – “DEAD ROSES”

KODAK BLACK – “USAIN BOO”

MAXO KREAM FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER – “FOOTBALL HEADS”

DANILEIGH – “DEAD TO ME”

ROY WOODS – “BAD BAD”

DENIRO FARRAR – “TAX FREE”

ICEWEAR VEZZO – “THE 6”

KALAN.FRFR FT. BLXST – “NO STOPPIN”