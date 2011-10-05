CLOSE
50 Cent To Star In New Film Directed By Jesse Terrero

50 Cent signed on to headline and produce his next film. Curtis Jackson’s company Cheetah Vision Films, is producing The Pursuit in conjunction with Emmett/Furla Films with Jesse Terrero directing.

The Hollywood Reporter is describing the movie as a crime thriller where 50 plays a cop who “inadvertently team ups with a criminal to track down an escaped bank robber as each has his own personal vendetta against the man. Meanwhile, a determined US Marshall hunts the men to prevent them from killing the convict and instead ensure that he is brought to justice the proper way.”

The movie written by Matt Johnson will begin shooting in Louisiana in February.

 

