B.o.B. Talks T.I. Being In Clubs, Relationship With President Obama, New Music [Video]

B.o.B. Breakfast Club Morning Show Interview

B.o.B. had an interview with Power 105’s Breakfast Club morning show where he talked about the fight that took place at T.I.’s welcome home party in Atlanta last Friday night and gave his opinion on T.I. hitting the clubs since he release from prison.

Bobby Ray also talked about his relationship with Barack Obama, getting back to his Hip-Hop roots and the pressure he feels to make pop records.

B.o.B.’s new album Strange Clouds is due out in 2012.

