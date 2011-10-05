Beyonce Stars In New L’Oreal Paris Commercial [Video]

Beyonce is starring in yet another L’Oreal Paris commercial,this time for the company’s True Match foundation.

The singer, who’s currently pregnant with her first child was in the City of Lights to shoot a commercial for their new makeup.

According to Beyonce it took her some time to ajdust to the intimacy of the shoot.

“The intimacy on the set in the beginning was definitely difficult. I had to block everyone out and pretend that I was in a quiet room in my home, in my bedroom, talking to my camera.”

Check out Bey for L’Oreal True Match below.