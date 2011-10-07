Diggy Simmons Says He’ll Never Curse In His Music

Diggy Simmons Says He Won’t Be Using Curse Words

Although profanity is prevalent in Hip-Hop, don’t expect to hear any curse words in Diggy Simmons’ music anytime soon.

In a recent interview with 93.9 WKYS, Rev. Run’s 16-year-old son talked about his decision to keep his music curse-word free saying:

“When people hear me say certain types of things, they say, I wonder what Rev would think,” Diggy said. “I wouldn’t say anything in the first place that would be shameful to my family anyway, but I am me at the end of the day.” “That’s not even me trying to be clean. I don’t need it, I don’t need to curse in my rhymes or in any of my songs.”

Lil Wayne didn’t curse in his music when he was 16 either and look at him now. So we’ll see what happens with the young Simmons when he gets a little older.

“Honestly, I haven’t really sat down and said, when I’m older I’m gonna curse or when I’m older, I’m not, but I don’t see myself cursing anytime soon,” Diggy said. “I don’t think I should ever use it, honestly. I guess I’m making the decision now, I’m never gonna curse. There’s no point.”

Ok, Diggy.

Diggy’s debut album is due out on Atlantic Records later this year.