Tampa Rapper Rollie Bands Murdered Shortly After Posting On Social Media

Rollie Bands, a rising rapper out of Tampa, Fla., was shot and killed outside his apartment complex shortly after sending out taunts to his opposition. Details are largely scant at the time, but what can be shared is that Rollie Bands posted a message to his Instagram account with an aggressive boast that possibly pointed the assailants to his location.

Local outlet Fox 13 reports that Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place at the IQ apartments this past Friday during daylight hours. Prior to the shooting, Rollie posted a message to his Instagram story threatening his enemies to seek him out, according to a report from HipHopDX.

“A lot of these n*ggas know where I live at fr. I sleep in peace. If a n*gga want smoke I’m at my crib in 5 minutes,” Rollie reportedly shared.

As this story is still developing, we’ll return with updates should they be made public.

Rest in peace, Rollie Bands.

—

