Drake Responds To Mile-High Sh*t Storm Over His Alleged 14-Minute Private Jet Flight

Apparently, when Drake isn’t responding to fans’ criticisms of his latest album, he’s responding to fans’ criticisms of how he travels.

According to Hip Hop N More, folks on social media are coming for Drizzy after it was reported that he took a 14-minute flight from Toronto to Hamilton. Only, according to the “Passionfruit” rapper, that’s not exactly the case.

The CelebJets Twitter account which tracks private jet flights of celebrities, reported that the Toronto superstar took a very short flight from Toronto Pearson (YYZ) to Hamilton International Airport (YHM) on July 12 which consumed 2,694 lbs (1,222 kg) of jet fuel. The cost of fuel was approximately $2,729 while the jet emitted around four tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) into the air.

First of all, I’m just surprised that 2,694 lbs of jet fuel only costs $2,729. That’s just over a dollar a pound. If only Chevron had that same energy for my Nissan.

Of course, the report set climate-conscious people off on Twitter.

“I think we need to as a society have a conversation about whether we should be allowing these private flights to be happening in the first place,” climate campaign coordinator Ian Borsuk said told City News Toronto in response to the news.

So, now Drake is clearing things up, and, well, I guess his justification makes sense?

“This is just them moving planes to whatever airport they are being stored at, for anyone who was interested in the logistics… Nobody takes that flight” Drake wrote in the comments of Real Toronto Nrws’ Instagram post.

Honestly, as a person who has never flown in a private jet, I have no idea if Drake’s excuse holds water or not. But the problem people are having with this isn’t just about Drake, it’s about celebrities and other rich people, in general, treating private jets like they were common ride shares.

All carbon footprints matter, I suppose. It’s just that some are larger and a mile higher than the rest.