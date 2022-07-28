‘Stranger Things’ Writers Dunk On Claims of Retroactively Editing The Show

The writers for Stranger Things are calling CAP on claims they are retroactively editing older episodes.
Stranger Things Is NOT Retroactively Editing Episodes
A rumor was floating around that the show’s creators returned and re-edited a scene from an older episode of the insanely popular Netflix series. Reputable style bible, GQ wrote a whole story around the rumor with the title “Netflix retroactively editing Stranger Things is the beginning of a dangerous TV trend,” and now had to update their piece.
The writers on the show responded to the claim and dunked on GQ via the Stranger Things Writers’ Twitter account, writing in a tweet:
“It’s hilarious that an article bashing the show for retroactively editing a scene (based off a false TikTok rumor) has now had to retroactively edit their own article. Oops.”
In a previous tweet, the Stranger Writers doubled down on their stance using a gif from the show, writing in the tweet’s caption, “PSA: no scenes from previous seasons have ever been cut or re-edited. And they never will be.”