Slim The Mobster Feat. Kendrick Lamar – “Whose House” [Audio]

Dr. Dre’s 2 newest proteges connect for this latest one.

Dre previously spoke of the two MCs, stating,

” I have a couple of new artists that I am excited about, Kendrick Lamar and Slim The Mobster.

These are the next two artists, and these are probably my final two artists that I am going to be working with at least for the next couple of years.

I am going to devote all my attention to them and make sure their Shyte comes out the way it should be. I am just having fun with life right now!”