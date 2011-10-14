Slim The Mobster Feat. Kendrick Lamar – “Whose House” [Audio]
Dr. Dre’s 2 newest proteges connect for this latest one.
Dre previously spoke of the two MCs, stating,
” I have a couple of new artists that I am excited about, Kendrick Lamar and Slim The Mobster.
These are the next two artists, and these are probably my final two artists that I am going to be working with at least for the next couple of years.
I am going to devote all my attention to them and make sure their Shyte comes out the way it should be. I am just having fun with life right now!”
Slim is also getting ready to release his first debut street album, War Music, on November 8th, executive produced Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg, and produced by Sha Money XL and Vikaden.
The street album will be hosted by DJ Whookid and DJ Skee.