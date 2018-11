Amber Rose Covers Inked

Amber Rose is the latest celebrity to cover an issue of Inked magazine.

The socialite/model/girlfriend of Wiz Khalifa is posing for the mag’s November issue and in it showing off her bevy of tatts.

Of course front and center is her trademark tattoo of roses on her bicep, but there’s also a few hidden that she may put proudly on display.

Check out Amber Rose’s Inked magazine cover below.