Jay-Z & Kanye West’s Watch The Throne Tour Trailer

We’re just one week away from the start of arguably Hip-Hop’s biggest tour of 2011.

Jay-Z and Kanye West will kick off their Watch The Throne tour on October 28th at the Philips Arena in Atlanta, GA.

Tickets are still available and to get into the mood, The Throne released a video of things to come.

Watch it here and get ready: