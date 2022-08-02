Atlanta’s Music Midtown Festival Canceled Due to ‘Open Carry’ Gun Laws

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Music Midtown—which spans two weeks in the heart of Atlanta’s Piedmont Park and attracts tens of thousands of concertgoers, has been canceled. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the decision is linked to the state’s lax gun laws.

The organizers of the annual event declined to give a reason for the cancellation. However, multiple sources to the AJC that it was because they could no longer ban guns at the event, which is in a public park.

This year’s lineup was expected to feature Future, Jack White, and Fall Out Boy.

In a statement the festival wrote on social media, they noted that organizers canceled the event due to “circumstances beyond our control.”

“We were looking forward to reuniting in September and hope we can all get back to enjoying the festival together again soon,” the festival’s statement said.

Stacy Abrams Tried To Warn Them

Disappointed fans pointed blame at Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. However, a 2014 state law legally allowed Georgians to carry guns on public land. However, it was unclear if the law applied to private events in those places. A 2019 Georgia Supreme Court ruling made it difficult for private groups to restrict guns from short-term events held on public land.

A lawsuit threatened Music Midtown if they attempted to execute a band—also, some artists were rumored to be planning to refuse to perform.

Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams noted that the policy is bad for the state’s economic prosperity—a sentiment echoed by other Democratic leaders in the state. “This shows you that public safety and the economy is intertwined,” said state Sen. Jen Jordan, the Democratic nominee for attorney general. “And it shows that Republican policies are dangerous – and they’re bad for business.”

Welp.

We hope anyone who purchased tickets we’re able to get full refunds with no hassle.

—

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty