The Tom Sachs NikeCraft “General Purpose Shoe” Is Set To Restock This Week

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The June release of Tom Sachs NikeCraft “General Purpose Shoe” caught many people sleeping on the drop as the kicks not only sold out but resell for a pretty penny.

Well, now heads will be getting a second chance at copping a pair as HypeBeast is reporting the sleeper of 2022 will be restocking later this summer. Taking to his Instagram stories to reveal the sneakers will once again be publicly available on August 5th, Tom Sachs wrote that “the General Purpose Shoe is designed to be a perennial. It will be restocked and accessible again.”

Maybe these will get the “Panda” Dunks treatment and restock once every few weeks on the Nike app or something. Sure, that’ll hurt resale value going forward, but that doesn’t matter to anyone who actually wants a pair to wear, not to sell.

Check out the IG post below and let us know if you’ll be shelling out $110 for a pair of Tom Sachs NikeCraft’s come August 5th.

—

Photo: Nike / Tom Sachs