Drake Talks ‘Take Care’, Explains Album Cover [Video]

Drake Explains Take Care Album Cover

If you were wondering the concept behind Drake’s Take Care album cover, prior to his appearance on Saturday Night Live, the super star artist from Toronto talked about his upcoming album and explained the album’s artwork.

“I used to stare at this world through a glass window and, like, two to three years later, I become a king in that world,” Drake said to MTV news.

“That’s who’s sitting on that album cover, that kid that’s just somehow gone from his mom’s basement in Toronto to becoming a king. “That’s what that album cover is about and there is a lot of deep thought involved in that ’cause you can go crazy doing this.”